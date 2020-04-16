MP Govt suppressed facts to shied officers’ negligence: Congress leader Vivek Tankha

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Vivek Tankha has written a letter to MP Human Rights Commission alleging that state government suppressed the facts to shield negligence of its officers. Senior counsel has asked Commission to take appropriate action in the matter.

Tankha has objected to reply filed by Bhopal collector and not by state chief secretary as human rights body has sought reply from chief secretary thereby concluding that the CS failed to reply in time limit.

Tankha said Human Rights Commission had sought date and time of receipts of medical reports but reply provided only the date while time of the reports is missing. The letter mentioned that principal secretary health in her video conference had said that medical reports are released twice a day - morning and evening.

The reply also does not disclose the date on which the officers were admitted in the hospitals designated for COVID- 19 treatment. The letter says that second question was not answered by the state government.

“The reason for delay of number of days for not admitting such officers in the isolation ward of hospital was crucial and has not been answered by the state government. The delay caused in admitting the corona positive patients has been a major factor in spreading the virus to others,” the letter stated.

Moreover, the state government also did not provide name of officers responsible for admitting corona patients in hospitals immediately. Information about disciplinary action against such officers who failed to discharge their duties has not been given in the report.

Tankha placed travel record of principal secretary, health, Pallavi Govil’s son Bharat Govil who had come from the US. A quarantine notice was not placed at his residence, according to norms.

Tankha has also attached evidences about Pallavi Govil who remained at home after testing positive. She released the media bulletin and called a team of six people at her home to record it, two days after she tested positive.

The letter also accuses principal secretary, health, of changing guidelines of AIIMS to remain in isolation at home. He has also severely objected to bureaucrats not being admitted in the designated COVID-19 hospitals defying all protocols.