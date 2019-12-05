MP Govt set to form panel for 'Fresh' probe into Vyapam

BHOPAL: The Congress-led state government which is completing one year in office on December 17 is all set to order a fresh inquiry into the Vyapam scam.

The government is forming a committee comprising the officials of home, education, medical education, technical education and legal departments to deal with the scam-related cases.

The aim of the committee is to see if a guilty has been left unpunished or injustice meted to an innocent.

The committee will also probe whether a student against whom there was no FIR has been punished.

The committee will also find out those students and their family members against whom cases were filed on the pretext that they had given money for admission. The government will also take action on those cases which will be re-probed.

The government has already asked the home department to reopen those cases which have been shut.

The home department is sifting through those cases that CBI has left, because there are 1,040 cases that the central agency has kept out of the precincts of its probe.

Many of the cases shut by the police due to lack of evidence will be reopen.

Through the committee, the government wants to find out some ways to make the parents approvers instead of making them accused, that they might be protected.

The committee will also find out ways to save the students who have been caught in the scam, as the government appears keen on giving some relief to the students and their parents.

Home minister Bala Bachchan said admission of 300 students was cancelled, although there were no cases against them. According to Bachchan, the home ministry is probing those fake cases which remained outside the CBI probe. He said the issue would be discussed with the officials of medical education department and those of the technical education department. Justice will be done to the innocent and the guilty will be punished, he said, adding that the government will reveal everything about Vyapam at a press conference.