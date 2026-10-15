MP Govt Reconstitutes Employees' Commission, Appoints Retired IAS Officer Malay Shrivastava As Chairman | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has restructured the employees' commission and appointed a retired IAS officer, Malay Shrivastava, as its chairman.

Retired district judge Arun Kumar Singh, Badam Singh, director of pension, and officers nominated by the General Administration Department and Finance Department are the other members of the commission.

Similarly, a retired deputy secretary (finance), Ajay Choube, will be its secretary, but the commission's agenda will remain unchanged.

The commission will work on the agenda fixed by the state government.

When the commission puts up its recommendations over the income of each employee of the state with that of their counterpart at the centre and other states, it will keep in mind the financial condition of the state, its public finance management, and other factors.

The commission will have its own way of functioning. All departments will cooperate with the commission and provide documents and required information. The government has, however, yet to fix the tenure of the commission.

The commission will put up recommendations on the employees' demands, keeping in mind the financial condition of the state government and other factors.

The employees of different categories put up separate demands. The government will send the demands to the commission, which will make recommendations examining all aspects.