MP Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60% After Farmers’ Protest, Suspends Fertiliser E-Token System | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major climbdown following protests by moong growers, the state government on Wednesday increased procurement of moong from 25% to 60% of the produce of every eligible farmer.

It also suspended the e-token system for fertiliser distribution with immediate effect and extended the procurement schedule by 10 days.

Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana announced the decisions after a meeting with representatives of the agitating farmers. He said the earlier decision to procure only 25% of the crop was based on provisions under a Central government scheme.

However, the state has now decided to procure up to 60% of the produce of every eligible farmer.

The revised procurement is expected to average around three quintals per acre in major moong-producing districts such as Narmadapuram, Sehore and Harda.

The minister said the decision would be implemented immediately to benefit the maximum number of farmers.

The government has also extended the procurement deadline from August 10 to August 20 by increasing the slot-booking period by 10 days.

Kansana said the e-token system for fertiliser distribution was introduced as a reform measure but, being a new initiative, had raised concerns among farmers.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Agriculture Production Commissioner to review all aspects of the system and recommend changes.

Pending the committee's recommendations and necessary reforms, the e-token system has been suspended with immediate effect. The government said the review aims to make the fertiliser distribution mechanism more effective and farmer-friendly.