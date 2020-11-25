MP Government to help Kashmiris to regain their land rights

The home minister Narottam Mishra has assured the natives of Jammu and Kashmir residing in Madhya Pradesh to provide them all help to regain their property and land rights.

The minister was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting with the department officials on Wednesday. The minister said that the Madhya Pradesh government will go all out to support Kashmiri pandits who are victims of the ‘Roshni Act’. Calling upon the Kashmiris living in the state, the home minister said that whoever had left their land or property in J&K can file an application with the government. The state government will contact the Centre and coordinate with them to help the deserving Kashmiris to get back their property.

Sources informed that in the state around 700 Kashmiri families are residing and earning their livelihood in the state. On November 1, the Union Territory government cancelled all land transfers that took place under the JK State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 - also known as the Roshni Act - under which 2.5 lakh acres of land was to be transferred to the existing occupants.