 MP: Government schools announce summer vacation from May 1 to June 15 in MP, check festival holidays here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Government schools announce summer vacation from May 1 to June 15 in MP, check festival holidays here

MP: Government schools announce summer vacation from May 1 to June 15 in MP, check festival holidays here

The academic session for the year 2023-24 will start from April 17 in these schools.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government schools in Madhya Pradesh announced summer vacation from May 1 to June 15, reports Nai Duniya.

While the teachers will have their vacation from May 1 to June 9. The academic session for the year 2023-24 will start from April 17 in these schools.

The holiday dates for Dussehra, Deepawali, and winter vacation have also announced by the School Education Department. The Dussehra holiday will be from 23 to 25 October, and the Deepawali vacation will be from 10 to 15 November.

If we talk about winter vacation, then they will be from 31 December to 4 January 2024. The holiday dates for students and teachers will remain the same after the summer vacation. Orders have been issued in this regard.

Read Also
Around 6,900 inmates become literate in last one year, 57 take post graduate exam in MP’s Bhopal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Union Agri Minister Tomar lauds UP police after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad shot dead in encounter in...

MP: Union Agri Minister Tomar lauds UP police after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad shot dead in encounter in...

MP: Government schools announce summer vacation from May 1 to June 15 in MP, check festival holidays...

MP: Government schools announce summer vacation from May 1 to June 15 in MP, check festival holidays...

With 43°C, MP's Rajgarh hottest in the country, leaves behind neighbouring Maharastra &...

With 43°C, MP's Rajgarh hottest in the country, leaves behind neighbouring Maharastra &...

MP: Gwalior gives a thumbs up to luxurious experience and tasty food on Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat...

MP: Gwalior gives a thumbs up to luxurious experience and tasty food on Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat...

Scindia's arrival has strengthen BJP, will help party win maximum seats in Gwalior-Chambal: Kailash...

Scindia's arrival has strengthen BJP, will help party win maximum seats in Gwalior-Chambal: Kailash...