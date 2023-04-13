MP: Government schools announce summer vacation from May 1 to June 15 in MP, check festival holidays here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government schools in Madhya Pradesh announced summer vacation from May 1 to June 15, reports Nai Duniya.

While the teachers will have their vacation from May 1 to June 9. The academic session for the year 2023-24 will start from April 17 in these schools.

The holiday dates for Dussehra, Deepawali, and winter vacation have also announced by the School Education Department. The Dussehra holiday will be from 23 to 25 October, and the Deepawali vacation will be from 10 to 15 November.

If we talk about winter vacation, then they will be from 31 December to 4 January 2024. The holiday dates for students and teachers will remain the same after the summer vacation. Orders have been issued in this regard.