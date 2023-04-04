MP: Government increases the grant amount for gallantry awards recipients, Param Vir Chakra awardees to get ₹1 crore

Shaurya Chakra gallantry award | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government issued an order that Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees will receive a one-time grant of 1 crore and Mahavir Chakra and Kirti Chakra winners will receive ₹75 lakhs.

The government has issued a memorandum for the increase in the grant amount received by the State's permanent resident servicemen who are also recipients of Wartime gallantry service medals and Distinguished gallantry service medals.

According to the order issued," State administration, cancelling the memorandum number F-10-15/2010/1/4 on Date 28, February 2011 and memorandum number F-10-6/2014/1/4 on Date 22 May 2015 and Date 20, June 2016 in relation to the outright cash grant amount receives by the permanent resident Madhya Pradesh who is recipients of Wartime gallantry awards and Distinguished service gallantry awards and accepts the following new rates for outright cash grant amount for Madhya Pradesh permanent residents who are recipients Wartime gallantry awards and Distinguished service gallantry awards.", on March 30.

Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra recipients to get ₹1 crore

As per new rates of the amount received by the medal recipients will be, Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal(SYSM) recipients will receive ₹10,00,000, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal(UYSM) recipients will receive ₹7,00,000, Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) recipients will receive ₹5,00,000, Pram Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) will receive ₹5,00,000, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (SVSM) recipients will receive ₹2,50,000 and Sena Medal (SM) for distinguished service recipients will receive ₹2,00,000.

Servicemen who will be awarded Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra will receive ₹1 crore grant amount from the government.

There will be no land allotment for the medal recipients and this order issued by the government will only be applicable to the medal received after the order is issued.