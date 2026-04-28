MP Excise Department Makes QR Codes Mandatory At Liquor Shops To Check Overpricing, Underselling

Excise Officials Seize Liquor Worth ₹86,000 In Indore | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Excise Commissioner Deepak Saxena has made it mandatory to affix a QR code at every liquor shop. He said the system would empower consumers by enabling them to instantly verify the actual and legal rates of a brand by scanning the code with their smartphones at the shop premises.

It is now mandatory for every liquor shop to display a QR code generated through the e-Excise portal. Upon scanning the code, the rate list for the respective district will open on the consumer's mobile device.

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If any shop operator is found selling liquor at a price lower than the prescribed MSP or higher than the MRP, strict legal action, including cancellation of the licence, will be initiated.

The department has taken cognisance of reports that in several districts, liquor shops are charging prices exceeding the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and, due to market competition, selling liquor at rates below the Minimum Selling Price (MSP).