MP: Ex-NSCB Medical College Dean Files Contempt On Non-Compliance Of High Court Order

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired dean of NSCB, Medical College, Jabalpur Dr KK Kaul filed contempt of court proceedings against the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the health department for non-compliance of High Court order for payment of additional pension of 20pc from the age of 80 years.

HC issued notices to DME and the health department. Dr KK Kaul had filed a petition in 2021 being aggrieved by the inaction on the part of department of health and directorate of medical education as the petitioner is getting eligible for additional pension of 20pc from the age of 80 years as per existing rules relating to pension wherein the counting begins on the day he attains the age of 80 years (i.e. 81°' birthday, including date bond) whereas the benefit should have been given one year below which as per government records is known as 79" birthday or 89" birthday.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of the dean said, ‘On August 2, the HC passed the order stating the petitioner’s date for reckoning 80 years for benefit of additional pension is to be counted from the date when the person enters 80" year of age and not when he completes 80 years.

In the present case, the date of birth of petitioner is 13” of October, 1931 and therefore, he entered 80th year of age on 13" of October, 2011. Therefore, he is entitled to get the benefit from 13” of October, 2011 whereby the DME and the health department have to give an additional pension of 20pc as per their circular with this date.’