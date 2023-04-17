MP: Ex-army man meets Scindia, accuses his supporter of encroaching land and threatening

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An ex-army man created a ruckus during Scindia's program in Bhind district on Sunday evening as he alleged BJP leader of encroaching his land and threatening him in Scindia's name.

During the investigation, it was found that ex-army personnel Arun Singh wanted to meet Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to complain about BJP leader and Scindia-supporter Ramesh Dubey.

The Union Minister met him after the program, where the ex-army personnel told him BJP's Ramesh Dubey had illegally encroached his ancestral land and is refusing to give it back. The ex-soldier also complained that Dubey had been threatening him in Scindia's name.

Assuring all help, Union minister Scindia took his land papers along with the application.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ramesh Dubey, who was also present on the occasion, denied any such allegations calling it is a 'conspiracy' to tarnish his political image.

Read Also Indore: 20 students of Indore varsity fall ill due to food poisoning