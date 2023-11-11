MP Elections 2023: Nadda Takes Feedback From Leaders On Party’s Poll Preparations

BJP President JP Nadda | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National president of the BJP JP Nadda who was in Bhopal on Saturday to release the party’s election manifesto also took feedback on preparations for the election.

Nadda took feedback on the party’s poll preparations from state president VD Sharma and other leaders of the organisation.

He also spoke about the road shows of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

Modi is going to hold a road show in Indore on November 14, and Nadda took feedback on the event from party leaders. The BJP’s national president also reviewed the preparations for booth management on the polling day.

Nadda told the party leaders to put in their full strength in the next five days and took the party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) to each village in the state and work for it accordingly.

He advised the party leaders to make a strategy for the seats where the BJP is not strong enough.

Nadda directed the party men to campaign in the constituencies where the BJP was engaged in a keen battle against its rivals. During the discussion, the local leaders sought campaigning by their central counterparts.