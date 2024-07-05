 MP: Diarrhoea Outbreak In Naryawali, 250 Hospitalised, Admin Seals Source Of Portable Water
Testing of handpump and tubewell water has been done. First report came negative but administration is waiting for bacterial report.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 250 persons including 35 children fell ill due to diarrhoea outbreak in Narayanpura Mohalla of Mehergaon village in Naryawali, Sagar district on Friday.

District administration has sealed the sources of portable water; mainly tubewells and handpumps. Testing of handpump and tubewell water has been done. First report came negative but administration is waiting for bacterial report.

Dr Talha Saad of Bundelkhand Medical college (BMC) said, “Diarrhoea has been reported in Mehargaon village, 25 kms from Sagar. Patients have been referred to BMC for treatment. Main cause of diarrhoea is contaminated drinking water.”

Chief Medical health officer (CMHO) Dr Mamta Timori informed Free Press, “ Within two days Thursday-Friday, residents of Narayanpura Mohalla of Mehergaon village fell ill complaining of vomiting and loose motion. It is diarrhoea outbreak. We have ordered for testing of tubewell and handpump water. Report came negative but bacterial test report is awaited. Immediately we had ordered the sealing of the water sources.” 

