MP: Countering CM's 'Ladli Behna Yojana', BSP announces tickets to one woman candidate in each district

MP: BSP will give tickets to one woman candidate in each district, says state-incharge Ramji Gautam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With political parties announcing more and more perks for women, it won't be wrong to say that female voters will play an important role in the upcoming elections.

After Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to pay Rs 1000 every month to eligible woman under Ladli Behna Yojana, Congress countered it with Rs 1500 monthly financial aid. And now BSP has vowed to given political representation to women.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has announced to give tickets to one woman candidate from each district in Madhya Pradesh, said BSP state-incharge Ramji Gautam in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar .

Responding to the questions of BSP forming an alliance, Gautam said, “There is no possibility of any alliance as of now, although it depends on the national president of our party, Mayawati. Whatever decision she takes, everyone will be informed.”

'Those demanding Hindu Rashtra should read the Constitution'

When asked about religious preachers in MP demanding Hindu Rashtra, he advised them to read the constitution. It is clearly written in the Constitution that we cannot create an environment of any caste, creed or religion.

Talking about BSP’s election strategy, he said, “BSP will run Bahujan Rajya Adhikar Yatra across the state from April 22. This yatra will run in the entire state under the banner of social change, economic liberation and justice. Our booth committees, sector committees are being formed. Today the public in the state is looking at BSP as the third option.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that the party will bring seats in two digits and also ensure that MLAs do not defect to other parties by relying more on the party cadre.

'Shivraj government making women dependent'

Slamming the Shivraj government’s Ladli Behna Yojana, Gautam said that the government is making people dependent when the constitution says that every person should become self-reliant.

Gautam also accused the government of not working for the welfare of the scheduled caste community.

“Recently, a letter went viral, in which it was said that recruitments for grade 3 and 4 employees are being outsourced. Work is being done against the basic spirit of the constitution. It is written in the constitution that the candidates of SC, ST, OBC communities will be recruited according to reservation in government departments but these people have started recruiting from the companies owned by BJP”, he said.

'BJP spending government money for political gains'

Asked if the Ambedkar Mahakumbh organised in Gwalior will affect Dalit votes, the state BSP in-charge replied that the BJP government is trying to woo Dalit voters by spending government money.

He said, “A letter from the transport commissioner went viral in which he asked for money for the Ambedkar Mahakumbh. This means that the event is organised on government money. If it is a government event then people from all the parties should have been invited but, the BJP turned it into a BJP only event,”