MP Congress incharge Deepak Babaria quits party post, Mukul Wasnik becomes incharge

Deepak Babaria resigned from the post of state Congress incharge on Thursday and Mukul Wasnik is made incharge of the party.

The state Congress said Babaria resigned from the post on health ground. Nevertheless, sources in the party said since he was not on good terms with some of the party leaders, he had to resign.

There had been a chasm between former chief minister Kamal Nath and Babria.

Earlier, Nath had demanded his removal from the post. After Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from the Congress, Nath pressurised the party leaders to remove Babaria.

There will be by-elections in 24 assembly constituencies in the state and Nath wanted that Babaria should be removed before that.

Besides Nath, Babaria was not in good terms with other leaders like Suresh Pachauri and Ajay Singh.

It was because of the squabbling between Babria and other leaders that a decision on the selection of the state party president could not be taken.

Wasink is incharge of party units in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry. He was associated with the National Students’ Union of India.

The aim of appointing him as incharge is to use full strength of the party in by-elections that the Congress may return to power.