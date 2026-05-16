MP CM Mohan Yadav Attends CJI Surya Kant-Led National Seminar On Digital Judiciary In Jabalpur -- VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A national seminar on technology and digital integration in the judiciary was organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Justice Surya Kant is the 53rd Chief Justice of India having assumed the office on November 24, 2025.

Several Supreme Court judges, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the programme.

The inauguration ceremony of the seminar titled “Fragmentation of Fusion: Empowering Justice via United Digital Platform Integration” was held from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Addressing the gathering Arjun Ram Meghwal said the land of MP is sacred, associated with the Narmada River, Rani Durgavati, and the legacy of justice.

He appreciated the new steps taken in the judiciary, especially the introduction of sign language-based court proceedings, calling it a major innovation.

The minister also mentioned Judge DD Bansal, noting that his habit of cycling has gained worldwide attention, symbolising simplicity and dedication in the judiciary.

He added that India’s High Courts have been given a new direction through digital justice platforms. According to him, when systems become unified, justice delivery becomes smoother and faster.

He concluded that technology is not the goal itself, but a tool to ensure faster and easier access to justice for every citizen.

#WATCH | 'Nyay Tab Hi Hoga Jab Platform Ek Hoga': Minister Of Law Arjun Ram Meghwal Addresses National Seminar On Digital Judiciary In #Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/8rYHV8LBoY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 16, 2026

The seminar was organised under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural and Information Centre.

During the event, discussions were held on e-court systems, data integration, unified digital platforms and technology-based judicial systems.

The focus remained on exploring ways to harness technology to ensure judicial process becomes easier and more accessible for people.

The inauguration ceremony of the seminar titled “Fragmentation of Fusion: Empowering Justice via United Digital Platform Integration” was held from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

CM Mohan Yadav's schedule

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached the venue at around 10:30 am. Later, he attended a law lecture programme at Hotel Hilton before leaving for Bhopal at around 3:30 pm.