MP: Chhatrapati Shivaji Bus Stand Opens Tomorrow

Representational pic

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Rao Udai Pratap Singh and legislator Sitasaran Sharma are inaugurating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bus stand on Monday.

Chairman of Nagar Palika Pankaj Choure and president of MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma will also also be present on the occasion. Before inaugurating it, Sharma inspected the bus stand on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Choure, sub-divisional magistrate Madan Singh Raghuwanshi, chief municipal officer Hemeshwari Patel and others. The bus stand is appointed with all the facilities, Sharma said, adding that rooms for the passengers would be constructed for staying at night.

There will be an auto parking system at the bus stand to help the residents of old Itarsi, he said. The regional transport officer will be invited to the inauguration of the bus stand, Sharma said, adding that after its inauguration plans would be made to run it. Sharma also inspected Veer Savarkar stadium.