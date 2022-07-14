MP: Calling democracy, voting 'a big mistake' prove costly, ADM shunted

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Home minister Narottam Mishra announced on Thursday shifting of additional district magistrate (ADM) in Shivpuri Umesh Prakash Shukla who had questioned voting system and democracy in the country, in a viral video recently.

In a video clip that went viral on social media on Wednesday the ADM was heard saying, “What have we achieved by casting a vote till today?... We have made a corrupt system. I think voting and democracy is a big mistake in our country".

Talking to media persons the home minister said, "The state government took the ADM's statement seriously and issued a show cause notice to him for a disciplinary action against him yesterday itself. The government wrote to the state election commission to seek its permission to shift the officer. The government has got the permission."

According to reports, the video was recorded on Tuesday and went viral on Wednesday.

According to the information, many people were deprived of the voting as there was shortage of ballot paper in the tehsil office. Following which a candidate and some employees went to meet ADM Shukla and to report the complaint for the same.

ADM Shukla said that the ballot papers which were available had been cast and now nothing could be done.

After the video went viral, the officer was in for sizable flak and the state government was quick to take note of his remarks.