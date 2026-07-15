MP Cabinet Shifts Take Home Ration Supply Back To Women & Child Development Department | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet on Tuesday decided to withdraw the Take Home Ration (THR) manufacturing and supply work from the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission and hand it over to the Women and Child Development Department (WCD), despite objections from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

During the Cabinet meeting, Panchayat Minister Prahlad Patel said the Livelihood Mission should have been allowed to continue supplying THR, but added he had no objection if the WCD took over the work.

The decision follows disruptions in THR supply to anganwadi centres over the past few months.

Around six THR plants run by the Livelihood Mission are likely to shut after incurring heavy losses due to rising production costs amid the West Asia conflict and mounting supplier dues.

As an interim arrangement, the WCD will procure and supply THR through self-help groups using a short-term tender process until the Centre issues fresh guidelines, after which a permanent mechanism will be adopted.

Development proposals worth Rs 10,800 crore approved

The Cabinet approved development and welfare proposals worth Rs 10,800 crore, including Rs 8,445 crore for urban infrastructure, a government guarantee of Rs 1,587 crore for moong procurement, and Rs 521.4 crore to continue three establishment schemes under the Commercial Tax Department for five years.

Proposal to upgrade 73 health institutions deferred

The Cabinet deferred a proposal to upgrade 73 health institutions after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said doctors should be appointed before upgrading facilities.

He cited the example of a proposed hospital in Indore where sanctioned staff are working elsewhere because the building is yet to be constructed.