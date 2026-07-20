MP Cabinet Clears UCC Bill, Exempts Tribals; Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, along with eight other important Bills. After the Cabinet's nod, the UCC Bill will be tabled before the state Assembly for final approval, after which it will become law.

However, Tribals have been exempted from the UCC. The Cabinet meeting was held at the historic fort of Jagdishpur on the outskirts of Bhopal.

Addressing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the UCC committee held meetings in 51 districts and 10 divisions to seek suggestions from people.

A state-level discussion was held in the state capital. Around 10 lakh suggestions were received from the public on the UCC. More than 80 per cent Muslim women supported the implementation of the UCC Bill. Even 40 per cent Muslims backed the UCC.

As many as 92.20 per cent of people were in favour of equal rights for men and women in all communities.

Around 93.54 per cent supported the UCC. As many as 91.32 per cent of people pitched for doing away with 'talaq' and 92.66 per cent people said that men and women should have equal rights in property.

The marriageable age for boys will be 21 years and 18 years for girls. Boys and girls will have equal rights in property.

The UCC has four pillars and one of them is marriage. After the UCC comes into effect, only one marriage will be recognised and a second marriage will be prohibited. Until there is a legal divorce, a second marriage will remain prohibited.

One cannot obtain divorce by words or by simply saying the word 'talaq' thrice. Divorce will be through a legal process and cannot take place outside the court.

Registration of a live-in relationship has to be done within one month. Not everyone can enter into such a relationship.

For this relationship, the minimum age for a boy has been fixed at 21 years and for a girl at 18 years. If a married man enters into a live-in relationship, he would face a punishment of five years.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to bringing such a law wherein Ram, Rahim, Rabinder or Robin, all will be equal. The UCC respects all religions and is not aimed at degrading any religion. Everyone is free to practise his religion.

Cabinet clears eight other Bills

The Cabinet also approved eight other Bills. They are the MP Repeal Bill, 2026, the MP Fire Safety and Emergency Service Bill, the MP Highways (Amendment) Bill, the MP Private University (Establishment and Operation) Amendment Bill, the MP Medical Science (Amendment) Bill, the MP Dhanvantari Swasthya Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the MP Code on Empowering Workspace and the MP Ease of Doing Business Bill. Moreover, a sum of Rs 776.13 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation of 73 health institutions.

Congress skipped state-level discussion, says CM

The CM said when the state-level discussion on the UCC was held, all political parties, including AAP and the Communist Party, and religious leaders turned up to present their views.

The Congress remained aloof from it. Don t know what Congress sees in Hindu Muslim vote. It always remains in confusion on One Country one Identity and one Vidhan...however it is a chance for us to move ahead, he said.

CM transfers money into the accounts of farmers

Chief Minister transfers ?1,460 crore crop insurance claim to 10.54 lakh farmers

Financial assistance released under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme for kharif crop claims

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred ?1,460 crore into the accounts of 10.54 lakh farmers after the cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The amount is the claim for the kharif crop under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

He said the government is standing with farmers. He said that due to El Nino, the monsoon is likely to be affected.

In such a situation, farmers should register their crops before the last date. This will help them receive financial assistance in the event of crop damage.