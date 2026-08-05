MP Cabinet Approves Kawach Yojana to Help 5,000 Farmers with Loan Disputes | Reprsentative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet approved the Cooperative department's 'Kawach Yojana'. The scheme is meant for 5,000 farmers whose loan accounts have discrepancies and who, owing to delays in the probe, are unable to get the benefit of government schemes.

The scheme aims to bring such farmers into the mainstream so that they can get loan facilities.

To provide relief to affected farmers, a fund of Rs 50 crore will be created by APEX Bank and district cooperative banks. The state government will provide share capital of Rs 25 crore in this regard.

Overall, the cabinet also approved schemes worth Rs 32,070 crore related to overall development and public welfare. Proposals related to the continuity of schemes were also approved.

For the implementation of the Stadium and Sports Infrastructure Scheme from the financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31, a sum of Rs 2,460 crore was approved. Through this allocation, international-standard facilities will be provided to sportspersons.

A sum of Rs 1,704.81 crore was earmarked for the operation of a scheme meant to contain vector-borne diseases from April 2026 till March 31, 2031.

Similarly, Rs 2,448.79 crore was sanctioned for the continued operation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission from April 1, 2026, till March 31, 2031.

Likewise, Rs 11,812.02 crore was sanctioned for a scheme meant to ensure primary healthcare monitoring of citizens from April 1, 2026, till March 31, 2031.

The main aim of the scheme is to provide treatment to inpatients and outpatients at sub-health centres, Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres.

Rs 1,099.58 crore for State Data Centre upgradation

Cabinet approved Rs 1,099.58 crore for the upgradation, operation and maintenance of the State Data Centre from April 1, 2026, till March 31, 2031.

Fourth time-scale pay for Tribal Affairs teachers

Fourth time-scale pay has been approved for assistant teachers and higher-category teachers of the teaching cadre of the Tribal Affairs Department.

The same has also been sanctioned for primary and middle school teachers of the new education cadre. It will be effective from July 1, 2023, or the date following completion of 35 years of service.

Education push: AI mission to expand digital learning in government schools

The state government is going to start the AI-focused 'Buniyad' mission in 500 government schools across eight districts. This AI-enabled education programme will be meant for students of Classes 8 to 11.

Moreover, Rs 1 lakh will be given to the principal of government schools that have recorded a 100% result in board exams for three consecutive years.

This was informed by PWD minister Rakesh Singh after the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

He said that, along with an honorarium of Rs 1 lakh for the principal of a school recording a 100% result for three years in board exams, Rs 5 lakh will be provided for development works at the school concerned.

This will encourage other schools to improve their performance. He said the state is also going to get 60 new Sandipani Schools.