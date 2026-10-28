MP Cabinet Approves ₹8,225 Crore For Development Schemes, Allocates ₹2,050 Crore For Forest Conservation And ₹3,378 Crore For Irrigation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To accelerate environmental conservation and compensatory afforestation, Cabinet approved the utilisation of Rs 2,050.03 crore for implementing the Annual Plan of Operations for 2026-27 under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund.

Under CAMPA head, works related to compensatory plantation, improving degraded forests, afforestation in catchment areas to revive rivers, voluntary displacement of villages located in protected areas of wildlife, and plantation of bamboo along villages will be carried out.

Moreover, Cabinet granted permission for continuation of various schemes and to strengthen the administrative set-up. Overall, a sum of Rs 8,225 crore was sanctioned under various heads.

In addition to this, Rs 651.25 crore was approved for continuation of various schemes of social justice and Divyangjan Empowerment Department from 2026 till 2030-31.

Similarly, Rs 1,743.58 crore was sanctioned for continuation of schemes related to Public Health and Medical Education Department from April 1, 2026, till March 31, 2031.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet gave post-facto approval for the sale of 7 lakh MT of shinless wheat of rabi marketing year 2020-21. It will be sold through a tender process and MP Civil Supplies Corporation has been authorised in this regard.

Rs 345.52 crore sanctioned for operation of EOW schemes

A sum of Rs 345.52 crore has been sanctioned for continuation of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) schemes under the 16th Finance Commission period, i.e. from April 1, 2026, till March 31, 2031.

Out of the sanctioned sum, Rs 327.52 crore has been earmarked under the head of establishment, salary allowance and office expenditure, followed by Rs 11 crore for construction of administrative building and so on.

Rs 3,378.69 crore for irrigation projects

Cabinet approved Rs 3,378.69 crore for continuation of irrigation projects of Chhindwada, Seoni, Morena, Sagar and Damoh from 2026-27 till 2030-31. Out of this, Rs 2,611.13 crore was sanctioned for Chhindwada irrigation project. Through the medium of drip irrigation, water will be sent till 1,90,000 hectares.

OP Shrivastava named Rajya Anand Sansthan CEO

The state government has appointed retired IAS officer OP Shrivastava as chief executive officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Anand Sansthan.

He had recently completed the voyage of the Narmada River. His last posting during service was as secretary, Home Department. He had also served as director, public relations.