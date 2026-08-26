MP Cabinet Approves ₹1,740 Crore For 19 Social Welfare Schemes From 2026 To 2031 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 1,740 crore for implementation of 19 schemes related to social and economic development of poor and weaker sections for the Social Justice and Divyangjan Empowerment Department.

The sanction has been given for operation of schemes from financial year 2026 to 2031.

Rs 78 lakh incentive for 3 medal winners

A decision was taken to provide total incentive of Rs 78 lakh to three medal-winning players and three coaches of Women T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2025.

The names of three players are: Sunita Sarate (Narmadapuram), Durga Yeble (Betul) and Sushma Patel (Damoh).

They each will get Rs 25 lakh comprising Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 15 lakh in form of a fixed deposit. The three coaches, including Sonu Golkar, Omprakash Pal and Deepak Pahade who will get Rs 1 lakh each.

Rs 250 crore for upgradation of guest house

Cabinet approved Rs 250.67 crore under revenue and capital heads for programmes to be organised by the office of Resident Commissioner and Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi during the 16th Finance Commission period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.