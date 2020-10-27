MP Bypolls: Sachin Pilot attacks BJP without mentioning Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Congress leader from Rajasthan Sachin Pilot did not take the name of his friend who is now the BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the three public meeting held in Gwalior on Tuesday.

Pilot was called to Gwalior Chambal region to counter Scindia and also to attract Gurjar votes. The effort of Congress seems to fail on Tuesday when Pilot did not utter name of Scindia for once in three public meeting.

Pilot attacked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and also the Centre and asked voters to uproot the BJP government from the state. He cited what went behind toppling Kamal Nath government but did not blame Scindia for it. He attended the public meeting in Narwar of Karera constituency, in Satanbad of Pohri constituency and in Jhora.

“You had voted for CM Chouhan for three times and what he has given you - Vyapam scam, mining scam. And what was the result of investigation? Nothing,” Pilot said. In Kalaras (Jhora) he asked to vote for Congress and said party will restart sugar mills, which is closed for long time. On Wednesday, he will hold public meeting in Morena, Mehgaon, Gohad and Dabra constituencies.