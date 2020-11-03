MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath visits temple, Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Puja at residence

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath performed Puja on Tuesday when the by-elections were held.

In the morning, Nath visited Gufa temple in the city and prayed before Lord Hanuman.

According his supporters, Nath is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. The by-elections were held on Tuesday, they said, adding the counting of votes will be done on another Tuesday, so the blessings of Lord Hanuman are with Nath. Chouhan says he worships God daily, because it has nothing to do with any occasion.

According to home minister Narottam Mishra, whether it is Nath or his leader Rahul Gandhi, they visit temples only during elections.

They treat God as part of election process, Mishra said.