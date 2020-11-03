MP Bypolls: Ex-CMs keep watch on polling from control room

The Congress party set up a control room at MPCC office to monitor polling activities on Tuesday.

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh among other party leaders visited MPCC to assess the polling situation. In every constituency, the party had appointed leaders or informers to send feedback to MPCC office control room. Besides, Congress leaders were in regular touch with district office bearers, election officers to know what was happening. They asked them to take action against any wrongdoing. The control room incharge also motivated Congress workers present in poll-bound districts to help and support party workers who are in need. The latter were asked to prepare videos of incidents so that they can use them while filing complaint against political party leaders.

At Nath’s residence, an election war room was working for more than a month. Nath monitored the situation from there too. Complaints were compiled by PCC, which will be filed with Election Commission soon.