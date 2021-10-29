MP by-elections: A day ahead of polling, Congress demands White Paper on fertilizer crisis

BHOPAL: On the eve of polling in three state assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency, Congress on Friday went all out attacking the Shivraj government over the fertilizer crisis across the state. Former CM Kamal Nath has demanded White Paper on it from the government.

“State government should issue White Paper on fertilizer demand and supply in the past three years, this includes 15 months of Congress rule. This will reveal how much of demand was there during Congress rule and the amount of fertilizer supplied and the same during the BJP regime,” said Nath.

Government should come clear on the demand of fertilizers, stock that the state has and its supply to the farmers. Nath said that farmers are on streets protesting, standing in long queues and being cane-charged by the police and the insensitive Shivraj government says that there is no shortage of fertilizers. If it is so then who are these people, protesting and being cane-charged by the police, asked Nath.

“A farmer committed suicide in Ashoknagar after running helplessly for fertilizer for past 15 days,” added Nath.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Farmer ends life as he could not buy fertiliser for crop

In a scathing attack, former minister Jitu Patwari said that farmers across the state were facing a severe fertilizer crisis and the agriculture minister was busy modeling with girls.

“Government claims that the state has received 3.18 lakh tons urea whereas 4.99 lakh tons was allocated and only 2.31 lakh tons was distributed. Where is 2 lakh ton of urea? Please release this urea from godowns of BJP leaders,” said Patwari, the president of the media department, while addressing a press conference.

“Fertilizer crisis is so severe that godowns are being looted and distribution is being done through police stations and the state's agriculture minister is doing a catwalk on ramp,” said Patwari. Such ministers should be dismissed, he added.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:44 PM IST