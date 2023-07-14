MP: BSNL Office Lying Closed For Several Days, People Facing Problems | FP Photo

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): The BSNL office in Bherunda has not been functioning for several days, for its doors are locked. According to sources, 87 village Panchayats of Bherunda are connected with BSNL, besides150 connections are run with the help of BSNL net system.

Most of the post offices in Nasrullaganj, banks and government offices depend on the BSNL network. Nevertheless, the employees of BSNL do not bother about it.

The district administration, too, barely pays attention to the problems the people are facing, because of erratic behaviour of the BSNL employees.

According to sources, the services of a temporary worker Shanker Badole, who had been working for BSNL for the past 27 years, were recently terminated. Nevertheless, the person appointed in place of Badole rarely comes to the office.

