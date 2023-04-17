MP: BJP strongly rooted in Sehore, Congress needs to work hard

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strongly rooted in the district. In the last Vidhan Sabha election, the party won all the four seats in the district.

Nevertheless, the Congress’s good performance in civic polls has boosted the party’s confidence.

The senior leaders are regularly visiting the district to encourage its workers.

According to district Congress president Balveer Tomar, the Congress did not win a single seat in the last assembly election, but the party is in a better position this time than it was in 2018.

According to Tomar, the traditional voters, like Muslims and Dalits, are with the Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has already held several rallies. Similarly, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has been touring the district.

Singh plans to stay in Sehore on April 19 to hold a meeting with the sector-level party office-bearers.

Nevertheless, there is internal squabbling among the block presidents of the party.

According to Tomar, the leaders, who are not from the district, have played the key role in choosing block-level presidents.

There were clear instructions from the top leadership that only those who have brought many people to the party should be given a chance first.

