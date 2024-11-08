MP: BJP Offered Rs 50 Crore, Ministerial Berth; Says Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days before the by-election in the state, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has made a severe allegation against the BJP.

Singhar said when the BJP was toppling the Congress-led government in 2020 the party offered him Rs 50 crore and a ministerial berth. Singhar, however, did not mention the name of the leader who came to him with such an offer. He made the statement in Gwalior on Friday.

Umang said Ramniwas Rawat was facing financial problems. Everyone knows the reasons behind Rawat’s switchover to the BJP, Singhar said. Because Rawat’s business was closed down and he was in debt trap, he compromised on the people’s trust for his own benefits.

Singhar’s statement brought to mind the allegations that the Congress made against the government four years ago. The Congress then alleged that crores of rupees had been spent to buy party legislators.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh then alleged that the BJP had spent Rs 35 crore to buy legislators. Nevertheless, none of the Congress MLAs protested against Singh’s statement.

By-election cannot be impartial

Rawat is the Forest Minister, Singhar said, adding that a deputy secretary of his department Kishore Kanyal was posted as collector of Sheopur. The by-election in Vijaypur cannot be impartial, Singhar said.