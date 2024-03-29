MP: BJP MLAs, Workers Told To Work Tirelessly To Increase Votes By 370 At Each Booth

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chalking out a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and reviewing the ongoing preparations, the BJP has given a target to MLAs and the party workers to work tirelessly to achieve the target of increasing 370 votes at every booth across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president VD Sharma, Lok Sabha in-charge Mahendra Singh and state general secretary Hitanand reviewed the LS election preparations on Friday.

The meeting participants were strictly told not to leave any stone unturned in propagating the message of achievements of public welfare schemes of the state and the Central governments.

One of the former ministers and sitting MLA told Free Press that an assembly-wise polling percentage report of the previous assembly election was discussed in the meeting. The target was given to increase the vote percentage where there was unsatisfactory polling percentage. The emphasis was paid on the tour programme so that the party can reach maximum people in the Lok Sabha polls.

Another MLA said the observers and other senior party leaders also paid emphasis on Vijay Booth Abhiyan so that the party could increase 370 votes at every booth. This target will help the party in sweeping all 29 Lok Sabha seats, the MLA added.

Leaders guided on cementing party’s position among masses

Sources said that party leadership tightened the screws on those elected representatives and workers of areas concerned where party activities were not at satisfactory level. The leaders and workers of such areas were guided how to work in the field and cement the party’s position among the masses.