MP Attracts ₹8,635 Crore Investment Proposals In Ahmedabad, 5,785 Jobs Likely | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh attracted investment proposals worth Rs 8,635 crore with the potential to generate 5,785 jobs at the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the session, which was attended by over 500 industrialists, investors and corporate representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said Gujarat's petrochemical, chemical, textile, pharma, food processing and automobile sectors have significant investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

He highlighted the upcoming chemical refinery at Bina, the 360-acre Medical Device Park in Ujjain, and the PM MITRA Parks being developed in Dhar and Navsari.

The Chief Minister said investors need not worry about land, water or power, as industrial land is available at reasonable rates and the state has adequate infrastructure.

He said Plug-and-Play Zones are being developed and 48 new industrial parks are coming up over 19,000 acres.

Highlighting connectivity, Yadav said the state has 8 airports, 6 Inland Container Depots (ICDs), expressways and highways, making it an attractive investment destination.

The Chief Minister also held one-to-one meetings with more than 15 industrialists.

Chintan Thakur of the Welspun Group shared his investment experience in Madhya Pradesh, saying both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are growth engines of the country.

Investment proposals given by companies

Company

Sector

Investment proposal

employment

Goldcrest

Cement

Rs 3000 cr

1500

Aegios polyfilms production ltd

Packaging

Rs 2500 cr

Rs 1000

Gujarat Ambuja exports ltd

Food Processing

Rs 1200

500

Eris Lifescience ltd

Pharmaceutical

Rs 500 cr

800

Raghav Woven LLP

Textile

Rs 250 cr

400

Bhavya Machine tools

Engineering

Rs 250 cr

300

Jai Chemical Industries Ltd

Chemical

Rs 200 cr

100

Balaji Multiflex

Packaging

Rs 200 cr

100

Shrdha Spun Ltd

Textile

Rs 160 cr

600

Inner Engineering Production & System ltd

others

Rs 150 cr

160

Optimised Group

Aerospace & defence

Rs 100 cr

120

Vibfast Group

Chemical

Rs 50 cr

75

JMK Food

Food Processing

Rs 50 cr

80

Arunaya Organic Ltd

Chemical

Rs 25 cr

50

Total

Rs 8635 cr

5785