MP Attracts ₹8,635 Crore Investment Proposals In Ahmedabad, 5,785 Jobs Likely

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh attracted investment proposals worth Rs 8,635 crore with the potential to generate 5,785 jobs at the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the session, which was attended by over 500 industrialists, investors and corporate representatives.
Addressing the gathering, Yadav said Gujarat's petrochemical, chemical, textile, pharma, food processing and automobile sectors have significant investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.
He highlighted the upcoming chemical refinery at Bina, the 360-acre Medical Device Park in Ujjain, and the PM MITRA Parks being developed in Dhar and Navsari.
The Chief Minister said investors need not worry about land, water or power, as industrial land is available at reasonable rates and the state has adequate infrastructure.
He said Plug-and-Play Zones are being developed and 48 new industrial parks are coming up over 19,000 acres.
Highlighting connectivity, Yadav said the state has 8 airports, 6 Inland Container Depots (ICDs), expressways and highways, making it an attractive investment destination.
The Chief Minister also held one-to-one meetings with more than 15 industrialists.
Chintan Thakur of the Welspun Group shared his investment experience in Madhya Pradesh, saying both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are growth engines of the country.
Investment proposals given by companies
Company
Sector
Investment proposal
employment
Goldcrest
Cement
Rs 3000 cr
1500
Aegios polyfilms production ltd
Packaging
Rs 2500 cr
Rs 1000
Gujarat Ambuja exports ltd
Food Processing
Rs 1200
500
Eris Lifescience ltd
Pharmaceutical
Rs 500 cr
800
Raghav Woven LLP
Textile
Rs 250 cr
400
Bhavya Machine tools
Engineering
Rs 250 cr
300
Jai Chemical Industries Ltd
Chemical
Rs 200 cr
100
Balaji Multiflex
Packaging
Rs 200 cr
100
Shrdha Spun Ltd
Textile
Rs 160 cr
600
Inner Engineering Production & System ltd
others
Rs 150 cr
160
Optimised Group
Aerospace & defence
Rs 100 cr
120
Vibfast Group
Chemical
Rs 50 cr
75
JMK Food
Food Processing
Rs 50 cr
80
Arunaya Organic Ltd
Chemical
Rs 25 cr
50
Total
Rs 8635 cr
5785