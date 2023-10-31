 MP: Assistant Sub Inspector Caught Taking ₹10K Bribe, Threatened Man To Implicate Him In False Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Assistant Sub Inspector Caught Taking ₹10K Bribe, Threatened Man To Implicate Him In False Case

MP: Assistant Sub Inspector Caught Taking ₹10K Bribe, Threatened Man To Implicate Him In False Case

After the complaint was confirmed, a 15-member team of Rewa Lokayukta reached the village Kadodi of Jaitpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The Rewa Lokayukta swooped down on the Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Bundela posted at Jaitpur police station, who had been demanding a bribe of Rs 10 thousand.

According to the information, Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Bundela had demanded Rs 10 thousand from Shivam Kumar Sahu, a resident of village Kadodi under Jaitpur police station area, in lieu of ASI threatening to implicate him in a false case of molestation. The complaint was made by the complainant before Lokayukta Rewa.

After the complaint was confirmed, a 15-member team of Rewa Lokayukta reached the village Kadodi of Jaitpur. As per the earlier plan, as soon as ASI Bundela took the bribe amount in his hand, the Lokayukta team arrested him red handed. After which the team brought the accused policeman to Circuit House Shahdol for further action. Where action has been taken against the accused policeman under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the proceedings, a 15-member trap team including Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Khede, Inspector Pramendra Kumar, was present.

Read Also
MP: Scores of youth participate in 'Run for Unity' on National Unity Day in Bhopal
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Former MP CM Kamal Nath Claims Many BJP Leader Will Join Congress Ahead Of Polls

MP Elections 2023: Former MP CM Kamal Nath Claims Many BJP Leader Will Join Congress Ahead Of Polls

MP Election 2023: Wife Sadhna Is Richer Than Her CM-Husband Shivraj, Owns Over 60% Family Wealth

MP Election 2023: Wife Sadhna Is Richer Than Her CM-Husband Shivraj, Owns Over 60% Family Wealth

MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh's Family Campaigns For Him In Morena

MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh's Family Campaigns For Him In Morena

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Has No Affection With State, Says CM Chouhan

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Has No Affection With State, Says CM Chouhan

MP Elections 2023: 3,832 Candidates File Nominations

MP Elections 2023: 3,832 Candidates File Nominations