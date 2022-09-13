MP: Congress MLAs dump garlic at Assembly gate, accuse state govt of not addressing farmers' woes

They emptied the gunny sacks on the road itself outside a gate of the state assembly building. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition Congress MLAs carried garlic in gunny sacks on their shoulders while walking some distance up to state legislative assembly premises on Tuesday to lodge their protest on the substantial decrease in the price of the agricultural produce due to, what they said, the government not protecting the farmers.

The Congress MLAs were, however, not allowed to enter the state assembly premises. On this, they emptied the gunny sacks on the road itself outside a gate of the state assembly building.

Talking to journalists former agriculture minister Sachin Yadav said, “The state government is not purchasing garlic from farmers and this has resulted in a steep fall in the price of the produce.”

He said the government often promised that the income of farmers would be doubled but the fact was the farmers were not able to recover even the input cost of farming as the cost of diesel, petrol, fertilizer, and seeds had shot up.

The other MLAs who took part in the protest include Jitu Patwari, PC Sharma, and others.

This was the first day of the assembly’s monsoon session on Tuesday. The assembly proceedings were, however, adjourned for the day after passing obituary references on the demise of six ex-MLAs, ex-union minister Sukhram, ex-MP Chakradhari Singh, Dwarkapeetha Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, martyrs who laid their lives in Jammu & Kashmir and on Bangladesh border, policemen who were killed in an encounter with poachers in Guna district and certain others, during the intervening period of budget and monsoon sessions.