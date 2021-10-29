MP Assembly bypolls: Capture booths, says BJP leader, FIR lodged on Congress complaint

BHOPAL : On the eve of polling, a video of a BJP leader from Prithvipur Anil Pandey, has gone viral on social media platforms, in which he is openly talking of booth capturing and framing those who are against BJP.

Congress has lodged complaint with Election Commission and has demanded installation of CCTV cameras at polling booths to monitor and record booth capturing planned by BJP on a large scale.

The BJP leader Pandey could be seen sitting in a garden along with villagers. Pandey says that they have been instructed to capture booths and to ensure win of BJP candidate. “Rathore (Nitendra) is not going to win. There are 70 Yadav dominated booths. We have been asked to capture booths. Only our people will cast their vote there,” BJP leader is heard telling the villagers.

Pandey shows his mobile phone to the villagers and says, “Look, CM had called me some time ago.”

He also says that if anyone acts smart, he will be sent to jail after placing 60 litres of liquor near their bore well. “We have to win means we have to win; it is immaterial how many die or how many cases are registered,” Pandey says threatening the people sitting around him.

Congress incharge of election works JP Dhanopia lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission on Friday, along with a copy of video and its transcript. Congress has demanded to install CCTV cameras at all polling stations and deployment of extra police force to stop any kind of rigging. Congress has also demanded arrest of BJP leader Pandey and his accomplices.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:07 PM IST