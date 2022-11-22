Madhya Pradesh: Retired army man thrashed in a running train

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired army personnel allegedly thrashed by the two staff members of Swran Jayanti train pantry car, on Sunday, said the police on Tuesday. The victim alleged that few of the people were performing namaz on the train which caused problems for him.

GRP-Betul Police post-in-charge Narottam Singh Thakur told Free Press that a complaint was filed by the retired army man Vilas Rao Nayak, that he was thrashed by the two staffers of a pantry car. The train was moving from Delhi to Tamil Naidu.

“Earlier few of the Muslims were performing namaz on the train, in between the Itarsi and Betul railway stations. As the namaz was completed the complainant sat between the two seats of the train and started praying, which caused problems for the vendor in their communication. The vendor Pawan Singh Sengar asked him to sit on the seat so that he can move freely to serve the people on the train”, the officer added.

He also added that in place of supporting the staff, the complainant started complaints and started heated arguments.

Later allegedly the pantry car manager Harvesh Shrivas and Pawan Singh thrashed the victim. The matter was reported to the RPF. The RPF handed the case to the GRP.

The GRP has registered the case under section 29,323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two and have arrested them.

The victim has been admitted to the district hospital Betul and he is undergoing treatment.