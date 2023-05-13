MP: 3 teens swept away while taking bath in Sindh river in Bhind, 1 dead

Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Three teenagers, who went to take a bath in the Sindh river in Bhind, swept away due to the heavy flow of water. One of them died while two were rescued.

The incident is reported from Lagdua village limits Aswar police station area of Lahar tehsil.

The three teenagers had gone to graze goats in the forest.

Hearing the screams, other people grazing the goats tried to save them. Two were saved, but 16-year-old Ravi son of Hardas Pal, a resident of Roshanpura had died.

Read Also 7 Things to watch out in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka Election Results