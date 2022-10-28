e-Paper Get App
MP: 23-year-old woman gang-raped in Tikamgarh, six arrested

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, and six accused have been arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.

In her complaint, the victim told the police that she had come to Tikamgarh around one month back and she got familiar with one of the accused, who helped her find a flat on rent.

The complaint further alleged that on October 26, one of the accused came to her rented flat and asked her to accompany her to a party venue in the district.

The victim claimed that as she was familiar to the man, she agreed to go for the party, however, when she reached the venue, five more persons were also present there. After partying, they started molesting her under the influence of alcohol.

The victim said that she resisted and decided to leave for her home but the accused took her to an isolated place and gang-raped her.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint at the police station.

"The incident occurred on October 26 and all the accused were arrested. The woman had come to Tikamgarh a month ago," said Sub-Inspector Raghuraj.

Police have registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offence), and 506 (criminal intimidation).



