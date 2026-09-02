Motherhood Behind Bars: 10 Pregnant Inmates In MP Jails, Most Unable To Access Release | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The pregnant women incarcerated in Madhya Pradesh prisons on various charges can deliver babies in hospitals but they will experience motherhood as prisoners.

Though guidelines provide for temporary release, parole or suspended sentences for pregnant women to allow childbirth outside jails, most of them are unable to take advantage of provision for want of awareness and financial resources.

At present, there are 10 pregnant women inmates in jails in Madhya Pradesh. Of them, two are convicts and eight are undertrial prisoners.

The two convicts are lodged in Bhopal and Sagar Central Jail while those under trial are in District Jail, Indore (3), Central Jail, Gwalior (2) and one each in Central Jail, Jabalpur, District Jail, Vidisha and Central Jail, Ujjain.

“The jail administration ensures that all necessary medical and other facilities are provided to pregnant jail inmates,” said Varun Kapoor, DG, prisons and correctional services.

Facilities provided to pregnant women inmates

According to jail department sources, special diet including milk and fruits is provided to pregnant women.

A gynaecologist visits the jail every week for their check-up. Iron and folic acid tablets and other supplements and medicines are provided to them as per need.

Regular vaccinations are ensured. Once their delivery time nears, they are admitted to the local government hospital and their family members are informed.

The money they receive under Janani Suraksha Yojana of the state government is also handed over to them. After delivery, the traditional laddoos made of jaggery and dry fruits are also provided to them.

"They stay in their barracks during the entire period and other women inmates take care of them," an official said, adding that, "We also try to satisfy their cravings as far as possible through jail canteen and by allowing eatables from their homes to be delivered."

No jail mention in birth certificate

The address of the mother in hospital records does not mention jail. Only the name of the locality and the city where the jail is located is mentioned as the address so that the child does not carry a stigma all his life.

Provisions for pregnant jail inmates

Before sending a pregnant woman to a jail, the authorities concerned must ensure that the jail in question has the facilities for child delivery.

As far as possible, arrangements for temporary release/parole (or suspended sentence) should be made to enable an expectant prisoner to have her delivery outside the prison.

As far as circumstances permit, all facilities for the naming rites of children born in prison shall be extended.

Bail in TCS case

A court in Nashik recently granted bail to pregnant Nida Khan in TCS case, observing that the trauma of giving birth in prison is unbearable for any woman, drawing a comparison with the circumstances surrounding the birth of Lord Krishna.