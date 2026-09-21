'Morning, Noon And Night, Tell Your Wife I Love You': Owaisi's Message To Voters As AIMIM Announces Kanpur Cantt Poll Bid | VIDEO

Kanpur: With political rhetoric intensifying ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a strong pitch to voters during a public meeting in Kanpur on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Owaisi urged people to openly express their love for their spouses and invoked the same sentiment while appealing to voters to support his party.

‘Tell Your Wife I Love You’: Owaisi’s Message To Voters

In a light-hearted appeal, Owaisi asked people to look into their wives’ eyes and tell them “I love you, my dear” every morning, afternoon and before going to sleep at night.

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“When you have fallen in love, why be afraid? Why heave sighs in secret?” he said, invoking the famous Bollywood song Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, Owaisi said political leaders would come to voters with declarations of love and promises, but urged people to remember the importance of their votes.

“They will come and say, ‘I love you, you love me. Take care of me, but cast a vote for me too,’” he said.

Referring to AIMIM, Owaisi encouraged supporters to express their political preferences without fear. “When you love AIMIM, say it with all your heart. What will you say? ‘I love Mohammed,’” he said.

AIMIM To Contest From Kanpur Cantt

During the rally, Owaisi announced that AIMIM would contest the upcoming Assembly election from the Kanpur Cantt constituency.

He said the party had made a mistake in the previous election and would field a candidate from the seat this time. Owaisi also claimed that he would visit Kanpur two to three times during the election campaign.

Targeting the BJP, the AIMIM chief said the party should not be allowed to return to power in Uttar Pradesh. He also called on other political parties to join hands with AIMIM, saying the party was waiting for a possible alliance until October 2.

Owaisi said an announcement regarding the alliance would be made after that date.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he referred to the electoral outcome in Seemanchal, Bihar, and said the region had delivered its verdict on what he described as election-related false promises.

Owaisi Targets SP Over Muzaffarnagar Riots

Owaisi also criticised the Samajwadi Party over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, questioning the party’s response despite having 47 Muslim MLAs at the time, according to his remarks.

He accused successive political parties in Uttar Pradesh of failing to adequately address the concerns of Muslims and raised questions about their educational progress.

“What is the reason that 70 per cent of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh above the age of 15 could not complete their primary education?” he asked, referring to the figure cited in his speech.

The AIMIM chief questioned the political parties that had received Muslim voters’ support, asking them to explain the community’s educational and social conditions.

‘Cow Protectors Are Demons’: Owaisi Raises Rizwan’s Case

During his address, Owaisi also targeted cow vigilantes, describing them as “demons” rather than protectors.

Referring to a man named Rizwan, he alleged that he was assaulted on the road by cow vigilantes who accused him of transporting meat.

Owaisi said Rizwan had subsequently released a video from the hospital while injured, claiming that he had not been involved in the alleged activity.

The AIMIM chief cited the incident to raise concerns about violence and the treatment of Muslims.

Invokes 1857 Revolt, Freedom Fighters In Attack On Yogi

Owaisi also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, invoking the 1857 uprising and India’s freedom struggle during his speech.

He referred to freedom fighters Mohammad Ali Jauhar and Azimullah Khan, urging people to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

Owaisi called on people to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of freedom fighters and come forward to fight for their rights.

The Kanpur rally comes amid political preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with AIMIM seeking to expand its presence in the state and exploring possible alliances ahead of the polls.