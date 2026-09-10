Morena Woman Suicide: 26-Year-Old Jumps Into River From Old Nepri Bridge, E-rickshaw Driver Dives In To Save Her

A 26 year-old woman in morena jumped of the old nepri bridge. An e-rickshaw driver rescued her. | AI generated image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A commotion erupted on Thursday at the old Nepri bridge when a 26-year-old woman suddenly jumped into the river. This caused panic among the people present at the scene. Meanwhile, an e-rickshaw driver, fearing for his own life, jumped into the river to save the woman.

26-Year-Old Babli Gaur jumps into River From Morena Old Nepri Bridge

According to reports, the woman was identified as 26-year-old Babli Gaur. It is being reported that she took this suicidal step for unknown reasons. Seeing the woman jumping from the bridge into the river, an e-rickshaw driver immediately came to her aid. He jumped into the river and tried to catch her, and after considerable effort, pulled her out safely.

E-Rickshaw Driver rescues Babli Gaur

The woman's life was saved due to the e-rickshaw driver's promptness and courage. Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the scene, praising the e-rickshaw driver's bravery. The Morena police and administration were informed of the incident, and a police team arrived at the scene.

Morena Police Investigating the reason of Babli Gaur's suicide attempt

Morena Police attempted to gather information from the woman regarding the incident. However, the circumstances under which the woman jumped into the river are currently unclear. Police are investigating the matter and are also gathering information from the woman's family.

The woman is currently safe and police are investigating the incident. Whether the woman jumped into the river was due to family, personal, or other reasons will only be clear after the investigation is complete.