Morena woman forest officer, a thorn in eye of illegal sand miners, shifted again

BHOPAL: The woman deputy divisional forest officer (Dy-DFO) posted in Chambal Sanctuary, who was recently in news for the alleged threats to her by illegal miners, has been transferred to Bandhavgarh (Umaria) from Morena. The state government issued the transfer order of Shradha Pandre on Wednesday evening.

The lady officer had faced 11 attacks of the mining racketeers in last three months. Sources claim that the mining racketeers were behind the transfer. This is not the first time that she was transferred for going tough on people engaged in illegal activities.

Earlier during the training as forest ranger in Betul, the woman officer had stopped the illegal felling of teakwood in the area. Soon after she was transferred to Sagar. From Sagar, Shradha was again sent back to Betul and there to Umaria and then to Morena in very short span. Her Morena posting has the shortest serving period.