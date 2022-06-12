e-Paper Get App

Morena: Strict action against violators of poll code, orders SDM

Notably, there are 106 panchayats under Morena block where panchayat elections are scheduled to be held.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Poll Representative pic |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-division magistrate (SDM), Morena Shivlal Shakya held a meeting of Panch, Sarpanch and Janpad member postsí candidates.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who would create disturbance in the election and violate model code of conduct.

The meeting was held at Townhall Morena on Saturday. On this occasion, TIs of all the police stations, CSP Atul, Tehsildar Ajay Sharma and other officials were also present.

Shakya said that the three-tier panchayat elections should be conducted transparently, fair and peacefully. All the candidates should follow the model code of conduct. The administration wants to conduct peaceful voting for all the candidates, he said.

Students hold rally with appeal to vote

The State Election Commission has announced three-tier panchayat and urban body elections in the district. The dates for this have been fixed. In this regard, according to the instructions of the State Election Commission, instructions have been given to publicize the rally, banners, painting etc. that they must use their franchise, in this regard, school children took out a rally and sent a message to the streets, localities.

article-image

