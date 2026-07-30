Monsoon Watch -- Seven Satpura Dam Gates Opened; Betul Wall Collapse Kills Labourer | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven gates of the Satpura dam were opened on Thursday following heavy rainfall in Betul district, while one person died after a railway boundary wall collapsed in the district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts over the next 24 hours.

Following a rapid rise in the Tawa river's water level, water was released from the Satpura reservoir in Sarni. According to the district administration, the gates were opened at 6 am and closed at 8 am after the water level reached a safe mark.

Collector Sarurav Sonawane told Free Press, "Seven gates of the Satpura dam were opened after heavy rainfall. Besides, one person died and another was injured after the railway boundary wall collapsed."

Late on Wednesday night, in Betul's Ganj police station area, a railway boundary wall collapsed on a hut where a 27-year-old labourer, Rahul Uike, was sleeping. He was buried under the debris and died on the spot, while his companion, Shani Singh, sustained minor injuries.

Rahul Uike (27), son of Charan Uike, was a resident of Devkhapa (Khapa) village in Pandhurna district. Shani Singh (35), son of Lakhvinder Singh and a native of Rajasthan, was also living in the same hut. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In the last 24 hours, Harrai recorded 143.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Pachmarhi (130.0 mm), Bhainsdehi (107.0 mm) and Betul (93.4 mm).

The IMD has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa and Khargone. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in Raisen, Sehore, Betul, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Shajapur.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Chhindwara, Seoni, Sagar and Pandhurna.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Maihar.