MLAs Unlikely To Use Desk-Mounted Tablets In Assembly Monsoon Session | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MLAs are unlikely to use the tablets fitted on their desks in the Assembly during the upcoming Monsoon session. The Assembly Secretariat is still carrying out additional work related to the tablet system.

It is also yet to be decided the base year from which Assembly proceedings will be uploaded to the tablets. Most importantly, the MLAs are yet to undergo training on how to use the tablets.

When contacted, principal secretary of the MP Assembly Arvind Sharma conceded that it appears unlikely that MLAs will be able to use the tablets during the upcoming monsoon session.

He said legislators are expected to start using them from the winter session of the Assembly.

However, he added that the secretariat would explore whether legislators could be trained two or three days before the start of the monsoon session.

Speaking about the tablet arrangement, Sharma said there were some shortcomings in making the system fully online and these needed to be addressed.

A new UPS has to be installed, and a proposal has been sent to the finance department. It also has to be decided which information should not be made available online. He said a review meeting on the issue would be held shortly.

In the country, 22 states have installed tablets in their respective assemblies under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is the 23rd to introduce the facility for its elected representatives.

"In the Lok Sabha, proceedings from the 13th Lok Sabha onwards have been uploaded. As far as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is concerned, it is yet to be decided from which year the Assembly proceedings will be uploaded to the tablets meant for MLAs," an Assembly officer said.

During the upcoming monsoon session, House business may be uploaded to the tablets for MLAs to access.

Once all Assembly records are uploaded, MLAs will be able to access past proceedings and update themselves on legislative business. The NeVA project aims to make legislatures across the country paperless.