MLA Sanjay Pathak Case: SC Allows Whistleblower To Move High Court For Investigation

MLA Sanjay Pathak Case: SC Allows Whistleblower To Move HC For Investigation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday permitted a whistleblower to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court to be heard in the suo motu criminal contempt proceedings initiated against BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak. The MLA is accused of attempting to contact a High Court judge to influence a pending case.

A division bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, allowed petitioner Ashutosh Dixit to withdraw his plea with the liberty to move the High Court to assist in the contempt proceedings.

Dixit had moved the Supreme Court after the MP High Court disposed of his petition on April 2. While the High Court had ordered criminal contempt against Pathak for his conduct, Dixit was aggrieved that the court closed the case without considering his other primary reliefs, including a court-monitored investigation into alleged illegal mining.

The legal battle stems from a writ petition filed by Dixit before the High Court s Principal Bench at Jabalpur, alleging massive illegal and excess mining by three companies reportedly associated with Pathak s family.

During the proceedings on September 1, 2025, Justice vishal mishra recused himself after recording that Pathak had attempted to call him to discuss the matter.

Dixit told Free Press, The Supreme Court has permitted us to approach the High Court again. We had challenged the HC order because, while it initiated contempt, it disposed of our petition without considering the demand for a thorough investigation into the mining scam.