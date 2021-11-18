MKVVC launches Samadhan Yojna for lower income group consumers in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Samadhan Yojna for the lower income group has been launched by the Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran company, said the officials, here on Thursday.

The scheme will be implemented in 16 districts of the state. As per the decision of the state government, due to the Corona pandemic, the discom had stopped (deferred) the recovery of basic dues and surcharge till August 31, 2020 for electricity connections up to one kilowatt.

It was said then that the company would make a separate deposit for the payment of this withheld amount. According to the order of the state government, "Samadhan Yojana" has been implemented with the aim to provide relief to the consumers in the payment of this deferred amount.

Two options offered: Option A- 100 per cent surcharge amount and remaining 40 per cent principal outstanding amount will be waived on payment of 60 per cent of the deferred principal amount in lump sum.

Option 'B' - 75 per cent of the deferred principal amount, 100 per cent surcharge on payment in 6 equated monthly installments and the remaining 25 per cent principal amount will be waived off.

The Discom clarifies: The company has also clarified that the benefit of this scheme will be provided only to the consumers who have paid by choosing the option till December 15, 2021 in the "Samadhan Yojana". The outstanding amount of the consumers who do not choose any option till the last date of the scheme will be added to their next month's bill.

The company has said that the information about the deferred dues and scheme options is also being given to the customers registered with the company through SMS on their mobile numbers. For more information regarding the scheme, take advantage of the scheme by contacting your nearest electricity distribution center.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:26 PM IST