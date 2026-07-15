Minister To Get Poll-Related Task In Datia On Basis Of Their Castes | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has made a strategy for the Datia by-election after giving a ticket to Ashutosh Tiwari instead of Narottam Mishra.

After the assembly session, the government and the party will act together to ensure the BJP's victory in the by-poll, deploying the ministers for electioneering on the basis of their castes.

The number of Brahmins and that of the people of the SC category stand higher than those of other castes in Datia.

Other than these two castes, the number of people belonging to the Kushwaha community remains high.

The Brahmins have so far voted for Mishra en masse. To woo Brahmin voters in favour of Tiwari, the BJP began to mollify Mishra.

Besides, among the ministers, the party has deployed Rakesh Shukla and may send Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla to Datia.

Among SC ministers, the party has already deployed Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and will send Tulsi Silawat and Dileep Ahirwar.

The organisation will also send Tulsi Silawat and Dileep Ahirwar to Datia. It also mulls over giving the responsibility for the election to a former minister, Lal Singh Arya.

The party bosses have advised minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha to spend time in the district. Similarly, MP from Gwalior, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, also got the poll-related work.

A large number of people of OBC, like Yadav, Lodhi, and Pal, live in Datia. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself influences the Yadavs.

Prahlad Patel and Dharmendra Lodhi will work for the by-poll. The party also handed over a poll-related task to Aidal Singh Kanshana.

Star campaigners to be chosen on basis of caste

The BJP has paid attention to caste equations in selecting the star campaigners for the Datia by-election.

The team of star campaigners consists of six Brahmin leaders, like Rajendra Shukla, Rakesh Shukla, Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava, VD Sharma, and Shailendra Barua.

Similarly, the team comprising SC leaders includes Jagdish Devda, Veerandra Khatik, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Lal Singh Arya, Sandhya Rai, and Sumitra Valmim. Other leaders have also found a place in the team of star campaigners on the basis of their castes.

Vijayvargiya meets Mishra

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya met Narottam Mishra on Tuesday.

The meeting held a significant value after Mishra burst into tears at a public meeting in Datia on Monday after BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari filed nominations.

What transpired between Vijayvargiya and Mishra was not known, but it was clear that the UADD minister met him to assuage his feelings after the denial of a ticket to him for the Datia by-election.