Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh National Flag Case: 'No Sufficient Evidence...' MP-MLA Court Dismisses Complaint Over Insulting Tricolour During Tiranga Yatra In 2024

Rao Uday Pratap Singh National Flag Insult Case |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has received relief from the MP-MLA court in a case related to the alleged insult of the national flag. On September 16, the court of Judicial Magistrate DP Sutrakar dismissed the complaint. The court stated that the evidence presented by the petitioner is not sufficient. The vehicle number is also not clear in the photo, and no proof was found that the tricolor flag was installed on the instructions of the minister.

Court Dismisses Complaint Over Alleged National Flag Insult During Tiranga Yatra 2024

The case pertains to a 'Tiranga Yatra 2024' held on August 11, in Gadarwara, Narsinghpur. Kaushal Silawat, a resident of Gotegaon, Narsinghpur, had filed a complaint alleging that during the procession, the minister was riding in an open jeep, and the national flag placed on the vehicle's bonnet was touching his feet.

Lalita Kumari vs. Government of Uttar Pradesh Case

The complainant cited the Lalita Kumari vs. Government of Uttar Pradesh Case (2014), arguing that police must register an FIR in cognizable offences. In March 2026, the MP-MLA Court issued a notice to the minister and sought a response on why an FIR should not be ordered, with the complainant submitting photographs, media reports, and copies of prior complaints as evidence.

Insufficient Evidences to Establish Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh's involvement

The court dismissed the complaint, finding the evidence insufficient to establish the Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister’s involvement. The photographs did not clearly show the vehicle’s registration number, and there was no proof regarding the vehicle’s ownership or that the minister had instructed anyone to place the flag there.

The complainant also alleged that Gadarwara police refused to register an FIR and that repeated complaints to senior police officials received no action. He further claimed that the station in-charge refused to accept a complaint sent by registered post.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971

Action was sought under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Section 2 of this act, clearly states that draping the national flag or placing it on the bonnet, roof, or any other part of a vehicle in such a manner is improper. Such an act compromises the dignity of the tricolour flag. It constitutes an offense punishable by imprisonment of up to three years.