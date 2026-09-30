MBBS Doctors In MP Face ₹50 Lakh Penalty For Violating Three-Year Service Bond After PNDT Training | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MBBS pass-outs will have to pay Rs 50 lakh if they violate the three-year service bond after completing the paid six months of training under the PNDT Act - Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act.

Directorate of Public Health and Medical Education (DPH&ME) has issued the training programme starting from October 1 in Madhya Pradesh.

As per DPH&ME order, six medical colleges - Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar - have been identified for six-month training for MBBS pass-outs.

As per terms and condition, after completion of six-month training, MBBS trainees will have to sign bond of Rs 50 lakh if they violate three-year service term, which is mandatory.

The doctors working under National Health Mission will have to pay training fees of Rs 20,000.

The doctors registered with sonography will have to pay fees of Rs 10,000. For outsiders, if there is no authorised institution for training, doctors will have to pay fees of Rs 20,000.

There is provision of furnishing bond of Rs 30 lakh if students leave PG seat in medical colleges. If a candidate defaults on one-year service, the penalty is Rs 10 lakh for unreserved candidates and Rs 5 lakh for SC/ST candidates for MBBS graduates.