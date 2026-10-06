Masked Trio Torch Parked Car At 2 AM In Bhopal’s Nehru Nagar, CCTV Captures Attack | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three masked men poured petrol on a car parked outside a house and set it on fire in Nehru Nagar at 2 am on Tuesday. The incident was captured on CCTV, prompting Kamla Nagar police to launch a search for the suspects.

The car owner, Alok Malik, lodged a complaint at Kamla Nagar police station, following which a case was registered and teams were formed to identify and arrest the suspects.

According to reports, Alok had parked his car outside his house as usual. CCTV footage shows three men with their faces covered approaching the vehicle.

They poured petrol near both the front and rear of the car before one of them set it ablaze and then fled the spot.

Police said the suspects had parked their vehicle some distance away before approaching the colony. Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify them. Police are also probing the possibility of an old dispute behind the attack.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Nirupama Pandey said the exact motive would be known after the suspects were arrested and questioned. Alok, meanwhile, said no arrests were made though he lodged a complaint.

Similar incidents

September 2026: A miscreant threw a petrol bomb at a house in a case of a one-sided love affair in the TT Nagar area.

June 2025: Miscreants targeted houses in Naya Basera, setting fire to gates and damaging vehicles parked outside houses.

September 2025: Miscreants who arrived on motorcycles vandalised four motorcycles and a parked car before setting them on fire in a colony in Tila Jamalpura. Three suspects were arrested.

February 2022: A case was registered after the car of private school teacher Savita Marathe was set on fire in Sai Baba Nagar.

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